Balikatan 24: AFP download of equipment at Basco Airport

Armed Forces of the Philippines service members pose alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division and 8th Theater Sustainment Command, 130th Engineer Brigade, in front of a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook at Basco Airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

