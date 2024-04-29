A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pulls forward on a runway to give an U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 317th Air Wing, room to taxi, at Basco Airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 21:58
|Photo ID:
|8373657
|VIRIN:
|240427-A-PR546-1434
|Resolution:
|7649x4303
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|BASCO , PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: AFP download of equipment at Basco Airport [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT