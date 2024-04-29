A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pulls forward on a runway to give an U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 317th Air Wing, room to taxi, at Basco Airport during Balikatan 24 in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 21:58 Photo ID: 8373657 VIRIN: 240427-A-PR546-1434 Resolution: 7649x4303 Size: 8.05 MB Location: BASCO , PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: AFP download of equipment at Basco Airport [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.