Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances [Image 2 of 2]

    Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances

    DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Deputy Command Chaplain, Capt. Terri Sykes speaks to the students at the Financial Peace University, during a class session in April 2024. Financial Peace University was a financial education course hosted by PRFTA’s Religious Support Office since February 2024. Students of the course met on Wednesdays during lunchtime throughout the course to learn about the different aspects of money management, the use of credit and debt, and building wealth.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:42
    Photo ID: 8373506
    VIRIN: 240410-A-SV101-2337
    Resolution: 2520x3660
    Size: 641.56 KB
    Location: DUBLIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances [Image 2 of 2], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances
    Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PRFTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT