Students at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) listen to PRFTA Deputy Command Chaplain, Capt. Terri Sykes during one of the Financial Peace University money management lecture topics during a class this April. Financial Peace University was a financial education course hosted by PRFTA’s Religious Support Office since February 2024. Students of the course met on Wednesdays during lunchtime throughout the course to learn about the different aspects of money management, the use of credit and debt, and building wealth.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:42 Photo ID: 8373503 VIRIN: 240410-A-SV101-2286 Resolution: 2968x2160 Size: 531.91 KB Location: DUBLIN, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Corps Building Strong and Ready Teams Program Helps PRFTA Residents Make Sense of Their Finances [Image 2 of 2], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.