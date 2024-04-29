Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of America cruise ship arrives at Pearl Harbor Shipyard

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Keahi Gabriel and Waika Venenciano, riggers with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) await the arrival of the Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. PHNSY & IMF members joined forces with Pacific Shipyard International (PSI) in bringing the ship to dry dock for a regulatory inspection. The event is the result of a Public-Private Partnership Agreement between NCL and PHNSY & IMF. The ship arrived in the afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8373499
    VIRIN: 240426-D-VN697-5972
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of America cruise ship arrives at Pearl Harbor Shipyard, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dry dock
    riggers
    Pride of America
    PHNSY & IMF
    NCL

