Pride of America cruise ship arrives at Pearl Harbor Shipyard

Keahi Gabriel and Waika Venenciano, riggers with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) await the arrival of the Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. PHNSY & IMF members joined forces with Pacific Shipyard International (PSI) in bringing the ship to dry dock for a regulatory inspection. The event is the result of a Public-Private Partnership Agreement between NCL and PHNSY & IMF. The ship arrived in the afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

