Keahi Gabriel and Waika Venenciano, riggers with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) await the arrival of the Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) ship Pride of America at Dry Dock 4, Pearl Harbor, April 26, 2024. PHNSY & IMF members joined forces with Pacific Shipyard International (PSI) in bringing the ship to dry dock for a regulatory inspection. The event is the result of a Public-Private Partnership Agreement between NCL and PHNSY & IMF. The ship arrived in the afternoon, was inspected on Saturday, and departed the dry dock early Sunday morning. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8373499
|VIRIN:
|240426-D-VN697-5972
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of America cruise ship arrives at Pearl Harbor Shipyard, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT