    Spring Phoenix Rally 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Spring Phoenix Rally 2024

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders pose for a group photo during Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 29, 2024. Spring Phoenix Rally brought together more than 300 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders and spouses to discuss Warrior Heart, Air Mobility Command's strategy and priorities, and how to work together to ensure the Mobility Air Force is ready to deliver Rapid Global Mobility across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 18:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Phoenix Rally 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mobility
    AMC
    18AF
    Phoenix Rally

