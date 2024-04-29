Spring Phoenix Rally 2024

Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders pose for a group photo during Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 29, 2024. Spring Phoenix Rally brought together more than 300 Total Force Mobility Air Force leaders and spouses to discuss Warrior Heart, Air Mobility Command's strategy and priorities, and how to work together to ensure the Mobility Air Force is ready to deliver Rapid Global Mobility across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

