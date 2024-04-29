Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d ESC SAAPM Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    593d ESC SAAPM Closing Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command are recognized for their excellence and participation in the 593d ESC Teal Team Challenge and SAAPM Painting Contest, two events the command's SHARP team held in observance of April's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, during the SAAPM closing ceremony, April 30, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. This year the Army’s theme for its campaign is “Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.” The 2024 SAAPM campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all. We all play a critical role in strengthening the command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and in supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

    Painting
    SHARP
    SAAPM
    Teal

