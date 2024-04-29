Attendees of the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 pose for a group photo in Accra, Ghana, on April 30, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 17:27
|Photo ID:
|8373187
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-WM994-1001
|Resolution:
|3508x2481
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMFS/NILS-A 24 Official Group Photo, by Cpl Addysyn Tobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Partners, Allies gather in Ghana for African Maritime Forces Summit, Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa
