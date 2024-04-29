Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS/NILS-A 24 Official Group Photo

    AMFS/NILS-A 24 Official Group Photo

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Attendees of the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 pose for a group photo in Accra, Ghana, on April 30, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8373187
    VIRIN: 231208-M-WM994-1001
    Resolution: 3508x2481
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: ACCRA, GH
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS/NILS-A 24 Official Group Photo, by Cpl Addysyn Tobar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Partners, Allies gather in Ghana for African Maritime Forces Summit, Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAF
    AFRICOM
    Maritime Security
    Ghana
    MFEA
    AMFS/NILS-A24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT