U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Jack Bean, far right, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Ercy Ruiz Navarro, Occupational Health Program public health technician, signs a board during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Navarro was recognized for serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of her section and overseeing 1,700 members across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8372897 VIRIN: 240430-F-MO432-1024 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.82 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.