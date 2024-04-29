U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Jack Bean, far right, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with Airman 1st Class Ercy Ruiz Navarro, Occupational Health Program public health technician, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Navarro was recognized for serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of her section and overseeing 1,700 members across the wing.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8372896
|VIRIN:
|240430-F-MO432-1018
|Resolution:
|5280x3513
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
