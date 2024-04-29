U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Jack Bean, far right, 6th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo with Airman 1st Class Ercy Ruiz Navarro, Occupational Health Program public health technician, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Navarro was recognized for serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of her section and overseeing 1,700 members across the wing.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 16:20 Photo ID: 8372896 VIRIN: 240430-F-MO432-1018 Resolution: 5280x3513 Size: 13.69 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.