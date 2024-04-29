Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Ercy Ruiz Navarro, Occupational Health Program public health technician, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Navarro was recognized for serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of her section and overseeing 1,700 members across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    This work, Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

