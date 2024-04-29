champ of the week

U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, poses for a photo with Airman 1st Class Ercy Ruiz Navarro, Occupational Health Program public health technician, during a Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2024. Navarro was recognized for serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of her section and overseeing 1,700 members across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

