    Washington National Guard soccer team kicks off the last game of the season [Image 3 of 11]

    Washington National Guard soccer team kicks off the last game of the season

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Washington National Guard and the 504th Military Police Battalion, 42nd Military Police Brigade, I Corps, play the last soccer game of the season on Joint base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 18, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    This work, Washington National Guard soccer team kicks off the last game of the season [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soccer
    Washington
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    National Guard
    Army Sports

