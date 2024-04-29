Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courage to Speak Up

    Courage to Speak Up

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    A Marine at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, holding a pad that says "Thank You for Believing Me" and the Department of Defense's Safe Helpline contact information, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 15:55
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US
    This work, Courage to Speak Up, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, SAPR, SAPR Month

