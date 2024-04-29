A Marine at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, holding a pad that says "Thank You for Believing Me" and the Department of Defense's Safe Helpline contact information, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8372833
|VIRIN:
|240424-M-XD809-6014
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Courage to Speak Up, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT