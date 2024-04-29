Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Iowa storm [Image 7 of 8]

    KC-135 Iowa storm

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Aircraft assigned to the Iowa Air National Gaurd's 185th Air Refueling Wing on the ramp in Sioux City, Iowa as a storm approaches from the west on April 30, 2024.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    This work, KC-135 Iowa storm [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS

