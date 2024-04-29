319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

Staff Sgt. Denver Dawdy, 319th Security Forces Squadron defender, low crawls while under simulated gunfire during a training exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. This training marks the beginning of several large scale, base-wide exercises designed to bolster readiness and provide combat-ready airmen and airpower to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

