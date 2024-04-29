319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

A 319th Security Forces Squadron defender takes cover while looking through the scope of his M4 carbine rifle during a training exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Various combat scenarios were simulated during an exercise to test 319th SFS airmen, and their ability to adapt to contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

