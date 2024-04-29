Staff Sgt. Denver Dawdy, 319th Security Forces Squadron defender, patrols the training area during an exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th Reconnaissance Wing is set to host several base-wide exercises over the course of the next few months to sharpen skills and provide combat-ready airmen and airpower to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:48 Photo ID: 8372633 VIRIN: 240416-F-JQ106-1052 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.24 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.