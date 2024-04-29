319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

A 319th Security Forces defender monitors his position while looking through the scope of his M4 carbine rifle April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. 319th SFS airmen dealt with many simulated combat scenarios throughout the two week exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

