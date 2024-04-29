Defenders from the 319th Security Forces Squadron hold their position while under a simulated chemical attack during a training exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. This training marks the beginning of several large scale, base-wide exercises designed to bolster readiness and provide multi-capable, combat-ready airmen and airpower to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 14:48
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-JQ106-1038
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
