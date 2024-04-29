Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness [Image 5 of 10]

    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Defenders from the 319th Security Forces Squadron hold their position while under a simulated chemical attack during a training exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. This training marks the beginning of several large scale, base-wide exercises designed to bolster readiness and provide multi-capable, combat-ready airmen and airpower to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8372631
    VIRIN: 240416-F-JQ106-1038
    Resolution: 7774x5183
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

