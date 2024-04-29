A defender from the 319th Security Forces Squadron scans the area during a simulated chemical attack April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. It is a 319th Reconnaissance Wing priority to continuously involve airmen in a variety of different exercises and training environments to bolster combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8372630
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-JQ106-1042
|Resolution:
|7794x5196
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT