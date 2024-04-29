319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

A defender from the 319th Security Forces Squadron quickly puts on his gas mask while under a simulated attack during a training exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Various combat scenarios were simulated during the exercise to test 319th SFS airmen and their ability to adapt to contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

