Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness [Image 3 of 10]

    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    A defender from the 319th Security Forces Squadron quickly puts on his gas mask while under a simulated attack during a training exercise April 16, 2024, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Various combat scenarios were simulated during the exercise to test 319th SFS airmen and their ability to adapt to contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8372629
    VIRIN: 240416-F-JQ106-1034
    Resolution: 6290x4193
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness
    319th Security Forces Squadron training exercise bolsters readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Training
    Security Forces
    Exercise
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Security Forces Squadron
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT