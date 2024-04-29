XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1

Sgt. Garrett King, from Columbus, Ohio, a Soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division competing in the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition tackles the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), April 29, 2024, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The ACFT consists of six events designed to assess a Soldier's physical fitness for combat tasks. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

Date Taken: 04.29.2024, by SGT Jaidon Novinska, Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US