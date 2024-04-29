Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1 [Image 2 of 2]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Garrett King, from Columbus, Ohio, a Soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division competing in the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition tackles the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), April 29, 2024, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The ACFT consists of six events designed to assess a Soldier's physical fitness for combat tasks. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8372615
    VIRIN: 240429-A-UF517-4874
    Resolution: 5876x3917
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1
    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    ARMY
    BSC24
    XVIIIBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT