XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 Day 1

Staff Sgt. Douglas Kidd, from Ocean City, Maryland, a Soldier with the 3rd Infantry Division competing in the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition tackles the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), April 29, 2024, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The ACFT consists of six events designed to assess a Soldier's physical fitness for combat tasks. The week-long competition assesses each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

