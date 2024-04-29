Minnesota, NATO allies compete for 2024 Best Warrior

Service members from the Minnesota National Guard and NATO allied nations Canada, Croatia, and Norway take part in grueling ruck marches, medical and Soldier tasks, obstacle courses, and more on day three of the 2024 Minnesota Best Warrior Competition April 27, 2024, at Camp Ripley. This year 23 service members, including eight international competitors and one Airman, are participating in the annual competition which tests the military skills, physical strength, and endurance of the top junior enlisted Airmen and Soldiers, and noncommissioned officers nominated by units across the state and world. This is one of the many events that the Minnesota National Guard and its State Partnership Program partners Norway and Croatia work together on each year. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the Midwest at the Region IV Best Warrior Competition, this year hosted by the Iowa National Guard at Camp Dodge in May. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

