    Two-million-pound capacity hydraulic claw used during Key Bridge cleanup [Image 4 of 8]

    Two-million-pound capacity hydraulic claw used during Key Bridge cleanup

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Each with a gargantuan two-million-pound lift capacity, the Chesapeake 1000 and the HSWC500-1000 hydraulic claw are lending a big hand to Unified Command’s mission of removing what remains of the estimated 50,000 tons of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage.

    Nicknamed “Chessy” and “Gus” by its crewmembers, the two mammoth pieces of salvage equipment are touted as “the largest floating barge on the eastern coast” and “the largest hydraulic grabber in the United States” respectively. Chessy arrived in Baltimore on March 29 to start wreckage cleanup, and salvors attached Gus on April 27 at Sparrows Point, beginning their partnership.

    (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Burnell)

    IMAGE INFO

