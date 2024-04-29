US-German bond strengthened in military trials

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sebastian Ernst, 86th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, comes up for air during a 100-meter swim event as part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2024. As part of the qualifications for the GAFPB, the swim was one of seven rigorous events designed to evaluate participants' endurance, strength, accuracy and adaptability, highlighting the shared commitment to excellence within the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

