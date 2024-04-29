Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US-German bond strengthened in military trials

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sebastian Ernst, 86th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, comes up for air during a 100-meter swim event as part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2024. As part of the qualifications for the GAFPB, the swim was one of seven rigorous events designed to evaluate participants' endurance, strength, accuracy and adaptability, highlighting the shared commitment to excellence within the US-German alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

