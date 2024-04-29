Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct MCMAP Training [Image 13 of 14]

    MARFORK Marines, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct MCMAP Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hemme, a career planner, with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, ground fights an opponent during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 30th, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 03:43
    Photo ID: 8371244
    VIRIN: 240430-M-HA226-1156
    Resolution: 6531x4354
    Size: 19.49 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Marines, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct MCMAP Training [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    MCMAP
    Army
    Joint Service
    MARFORK
    Ground Fighting

