MARFORK Marines, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct MCMAP Training

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 1 Jake Denison, an 152E AH-64 Apache pilot, conducts buddy squats during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 30th, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

