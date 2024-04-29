Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training

    CAMP TECSON, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army 1st. Lt. Carl Francis B. Carbido with 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, First Scout Ranger Regiment, Philippines Army, alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from Comanche Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, share conversation during a traditional Boodle Fight Meal during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2024. A Boodle Fight is the military version of a traditional Filipino Kamayan Feast, symbolizing camaraderie and brotherhood. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8370939
    VIRIN: 240428-A-JV239-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: CAMP TECSON, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training
    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training
    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training
    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training
    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training
    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training
    Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    AFP
    Balikatan
    ADF
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT