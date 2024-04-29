Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, First Scout Ranger Regiment, Philippines Army, alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Comanche Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conduct a combat water survival assessment training during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 00:50 Photo ID: 8370937 VIRIN: 240428-A-JV239-1005 Resolution: 1366x2048 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CAMP TECSON, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.