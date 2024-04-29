Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training

U.S. Army Spc. Talen St.Clair, with Comanche Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine Army soldiers from 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, First Scout Ranger Regiment, Philippine Army, and Australian Army soldiers from 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, share a traditional Boodle Fight meal during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2024. A Boodle Fight is the military version of a traditional Filipino Kamayan Feast, symbolizing camaraderie and brotherhood. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez)

