Philippine Army Pfc. Fernan Bandong, with 5th Scout Ranger Battalion, First Scout Ranger Regiment, Philippines Army, prepares a traditional Boodle Fight Meal during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2024. A Boodle Fight is the military version of a traditional Filipino Kamayan Feast, symbolizing camaraderie and brotherhood. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 00:50 Photo ID: 8370935 VIRIN: 240428-A-JV239-1003 Resolution: 1366x2048 Size: 1.64 MB Location: CAMP TECSON, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.