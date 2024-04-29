Australian Army soldier PTE Lewis Roberts with 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, shares a traditional Boodle Fight meal during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines, April 28, 2024. A Boodle Fight is the military version of a traditional Filipino Kamayan Feast, symbolizing camaraderie and brotherhood. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kai Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 00:50 Photo ID: 8370934 VIRIN: 240428-A-JV239-1002 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 1.41 MB Location: CAMP TECSON, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24 | Jungle Survival Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.