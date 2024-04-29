PMRF holds an Earth Day Celebration.

240426-N-LZ409-2218 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 26, 2024) A student visiting Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, plays a sorting game during PMRF's Earth Day Celebration. A total of 112 students from four local schools visited PMRF for the annual Earth Day Celebration. During the event participants cleared 208 pounds of debris from the beach at Waiokapua Bay. Students were educated on the importance of Earth Day and being good stewards of the land by the PMRF Environmental team and partners such as the Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources, Ho'omalu Ke Kai, County of Kauai Recycling, Kauai Invasive Species Committee, Kaunalewa, Na Maka Onaona, Save Our Shearwaters, The Nature Conservancy, and USDA Wildlife Services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

