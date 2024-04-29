Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF holds an Earth Day Celebration [Image 3 of 18]

    PMRF holds an Earth Day Celebration

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (April 26, 2024) Students visiting Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, look for debris during a beach clean-up during PMRF's Earth Day Celebration. A total of 112 students from four local schools visited PMRF for the annual Earth Day Celebration. During the event participants cleared 208 pounds of debris from the beach at Waiokapua Bay. Students were educated on the importance of Earth Day and being good stewards of the land by the PMRF Environmental team and partners such as the Hawaii Division of Aquatic Resources, Ho'omalu Ke Kai, County of Kauai Recycling, Kauai Invasive Species Committee, Kaunalewa, Na Maka Onaona, Save Our Shearwaters, The Nature Conservancy, and USDA Wildlife Services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

