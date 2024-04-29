NUPOC Tour of USS Tripoli

Lt. William Fong, the fire control officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), describes living conditions aboard the ship to students from the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program (NUPOC) during a tour of the ship in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)Apprentice Paul LeClair)

