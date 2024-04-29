Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUPOC Tour of USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 6]

    NUPOC Tour of USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. William Fong, the fire control officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), describes living conditions aboard the ship to students from the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program (NUPOC) during a tour of the ship in San Diego, April 25, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 19:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUPOC Tour of USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

