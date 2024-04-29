Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor” [Image 4 of 4]

    Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor”

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    240426-N-GC965-1248 BALTIMORE (April 26, 2024) Ron Bell, center, prepares to hug a friend, Terry Moy, both Naval Special Warfare Vietnam veterans, after landing at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as part of Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor,” April 26-28. A small group of former SEALs and members of Naval Special Warfare’s (NSW) active force volunteered to serve as “guardians” for 90 NSW Vietnam veterans on a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., honoring their service and visiting the memorials built for their sacrifice. The trip included visits to the WW II, Lincoln, Korea, Vietnam, Navy, and Marine Corps Memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, all arranged by the Honor Flight Network. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 18:25
    Photo ID: 8370457
    VIRIN: 240426-N-GC965-1248
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 916.56 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor” [Image 4 of 4], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor”
    Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor”
    Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor”
    Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Special Warfare Command
    Honor Flight San Diego
    Tour of Honor
    Naval Special Warfare Veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT