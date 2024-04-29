Honoring Our NSW Heroes: Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor”

240426-N-GC965-1094 SAN DIEGO (April 26, 2024) Bill Noyce, a Naval Special Warfare Vietnam veteran, reads hand-written letters from friends, family, and supporters from around the world as part of Honor Flight San Diego’s “Tour of Honor,” April 26-28. A small group of former SEALs and members of Naval Special Warfare’s (NSW) active force volunteered to serve as “guardians” for 90 NSW Vietnam veterans on a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., honoring their service and visiting the memorials built for their sacrifice. The trip included visits to the WW II, Lincoln, Korea, Vietnam, Navy, and Marine Corps Memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, all arranged by the Honor Flight Network. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ramon Go)

