U.S. Marines with the Regimental Color Guard, Recruit Training Regiment, MCRD San Diego, participate in the morning colors ceremony with educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis in attendance at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 26, 2024. Participants of the workshop visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandra M. Earl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 18:15 Photo ID: 8370325 VIRIN: 240426-M-LW191-1104 Resolution: 3780x5670 Size: 1.19 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RS Chicago, Kansas City and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 4 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.