Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3 [Image 7 of 7]

    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego     

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bruno, the mascot for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, greets educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City and Saint Louis as part of the 2024 Educator’s Workshop at MCRD San Diego, California, April 25, 2024. Participants of the workshop visit MCRD San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8370320
    VIRIN: 240425-M-GO078-1047
    Resolution: 7316x4880
    Size: 18.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3
    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3
    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3
    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3
    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3
    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3
    RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT