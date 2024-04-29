RS Chicago, Kansas City, and Saint Louis Educators Workshop Day 3

U.S. Marines and educators from Recruiting Stations Chicago, Kansas City and Saint Louis pose for a photo as part of the 2024 Educator’s Workshop at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 25, 2024. Participants of the workshop visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego to observe recruit training and gain a better understanding about the transformation from recruits to United States Marines. Educators also received classes and briefs on the benefits that are provided to service members serving in the United States armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

