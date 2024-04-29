Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 2]

    USS George Washington Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Carlos Vazquez II 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulls into Naval Station Mayport, April 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 17:01
    Photo ID: 8370267
    VIRIN: 240429-N-WD757-1540
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft carrier
    Mayport
    USS George Washington

