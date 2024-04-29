The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) pulls into Naval Station Mayport, April 29, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 17:01 Photo ID: 8370266 VIRIN: 240429-N-WD757-1268 Resolution: 5980x3987 Size: 1.78 MB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George Washington Arrives at Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.