A golden retriever runs along the road during the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. Over 800 runners and walkers, along with a few furry friends, participated in the event in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Alcohol Awareness Month. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8369996 VIRIN: 240426-A-YP079-3764 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 9.2 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.