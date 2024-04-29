Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 18 of 20]

    ASAP &amp; SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Sara Berner 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A golden retriever runs along the road during the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. Over 800 runners and walkers, along with a few furry friends, participated in the event in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Alcohol Awareness Month. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8369996
    VIRIN: 240426-A-YP079-3764
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

