A U.S. Soldier rolls in colored powder during the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. During the event, participants passed through a series of “Powder Stations,” where volunteers covered them in color. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8369972 VIRIN: 240426-A-YP079-3826 Resolution: 5606x3736 Size: 15.12 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.