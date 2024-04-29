Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 15 of 20]

    ASAP &amp; SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Sara Berner 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Soldier smiles and celebrates upon completing the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. This event was sponsored by the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) and Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) programs in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) and Alcohol Awareness Month. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:36
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    EUCOM, USArmy, VCorps, StrongerTogether, USAG Bavaria

