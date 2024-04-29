A runner participates in the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. This event was hosted in recognition of both Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), which follows the theme of “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 15:38 Photo ID: 8369944 VIRIN: 240426-A-YP079-8381 Resolution: 3083x4070 Size: 6.6 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.