A runner participates in the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. This event was hosted in recognition of both Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), which follows the theme of “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8369944
|VIRIN:
|240426-A-YP079-8381
|Resolution:
|3083x4070
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASAP & SHARP 5K Prevention Color Walk/Run 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT