A runner celebrates while moving towards the finish line during the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, aiming to protect U.S. military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

