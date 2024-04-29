Two U.S. Soldiers complete the ASAP & SHARP Prevention 5K Color Walk/Run at Tower Barracks, Grafenwöhr, Germany, April 26, 2024. The Army’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program is the Army's integrated, proactive effort to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8369938
|VIRIN:
|240426-A-YP079-5073
|Resolution:
|4513x3021
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
