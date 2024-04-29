Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202424, "Cutter Rush lookout," Mark Oldland

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202424, &quot;Cutter Rush lookout,&quot; Mark Oldland

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guardsman stands watch on the bridge of the Cutter RUSH. The large stationary binoculars shown here allow viewing of distant targets with clarity and under all light conditions. The RUSH routinely performed patrols in Alaskan waters. It was decommissioned in 2015 after some 45 years of service. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202424, "Cutter Rush lookout," Mark Oldland, mixed media, 10 x 14 inches

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8369406
    VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1024
    Resolution: 3000x2032
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    binoculars
    Rush
    lookout
    patrol
    decommission
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT