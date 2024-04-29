A Coast Guardsman stands watch on the bridge of the Cutter RUSH. The large stationary binoculars shown here allow viewing of distant targets with clarity and under all light conditions. The RUSH routinely performed patrols in Alaskan waters. It was decommissioned in 2015 after some 45 years of service. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202424, "Cutter Rush lookout," Mark Oldland, mixed media, 10 x 14 inches

